Universal’s Extinction will hit theaters on Jan. 26, 2018.

Sci-fi thriller stars Lizzy Caplan as Michael Peña as a guy who must save his family from an otherworldly phenomenon. Directed by Ben Young, Extinction is written by Arrival Oscar nominee-WGA award winner Eric Heisserer, Spenser Cohen and Bradley Caleb Kane.

Pic is be produced by Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman & David Hoberman, who are coming off a hot weekend on Beauty and the Beast which chalked up the sixth best opening of all-time at the domestic B.O. with $174.8M. Mandeville’s Alexander Young will executive produce, alongside Nathan Kahane, Joe Drake, Erin Westerman and Kelli Konop of Good Universe.