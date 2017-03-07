On the heels of collecting six Oscars for La La Land, director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling will be bringing First Man to the screen for Universal on Oct. 12, 2018. Pic follows NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, centering around Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. Gosling will play Armstrong. Project is based on James R. Hansen’s book, and the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost—on Armstrong and on the nation—of one of the most dangerous missions in history. Deadline originally broke the news about the project back in November. Pic is adapted by Spotlight Oscar winner Josh Singer.

First Man will be produced by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen through their Temple Hill Entertainment banner, alongside Chazelle and Gosling. Isaac Klausner will executive produce. DreamWorks Pictures will co-finance the film.

Currently, First Man stands alone as the only major studio release on Oct. 12, 2018. Warner Bros.’ Aquaman is slated to open the weekend prior on Oct. 5.