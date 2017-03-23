EXCLUSIVE: Universal/Will Packer Productions’ female-led comedy Girls Trip is set to world premiere as the opening night film for the 2017 American Black Film Festival, which will run from June 14-18 in Miami, Florida. The pic, slated to bow nationwide July 21, is directed by Best Man franchise helm Malcolm D. Lee and stars Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish.

Universal Pictures

It follows four lifelong friends who travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.

Larenz Tate, Kate Walsh, Mike Colter and Kofi Siriboe co-star in the film, which is presented by The Motion Picture Association Of America at the fest. Black-ish creator Kenya Barris co-wrote the script with Tracy Oliver. Packer Production’s James Lopez exec produced alongside Preston Holmes.

“We deeply appreciate Senator Dodd and the MPAA team’s continued support of ABFF,” said ABFF Ventures CEO Founder Jeff Friday. “Both the MPAA and Universal Pictures are genuinely committed to supporting diversity in the motion-picture industry, and we are excited to premiere Girls Trip to the ABFF audience on opening night. The film is produced by ABFF alum Will Packer and starring, among others, this year’s ABFF ambassador, Regina Hall—as well as directed by longtime friend of the festival Malcolm D. Lee. We’ll also be following up the screening with a dynamic ‘ABFF First Look’ panel discussion the very next day: the perfect combination to start this year’s festival.”