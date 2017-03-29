Refresh for updates Some studios crank the music up and march out their stars when firing off their CinemaCon panels. But Universal took a more-button down route with a Today Show sitdown twist, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Uni distribution chief Nick Carpou first took the stage before turning it over to chairman Donna Langley. She expounded that it was Uni’s best first quarter at the B.O. in the history of the company thanks to Blumhouse’s Split and Get Out and Fifty Shades Darker, the latter “Which proves on Valentine’s Day that if you make great product for women, that works out.”

Langley thanked the exhibitors for keeping a movie like Jordan Peele’s Get Out in theaters so that it could play out. She also mentioned it was the 15th anniversary of Focus Features. She also gave a shout to Illumination Entertainment’s Chris Meledandri who delivered animation B.O. successes Secret Life of Pets and Sing. “He’s already on his way to making sequels to those films.”

And speaking of Illumination, that’s exactly where Uni started with a highlights reel of their product, followed by Meledandri and Despicable Me voiceover star Steve Carell who has become very involved in the creative process of the franchise. He originally started with Illumination in Horton Hears a Who playing the mayor. Meledandri exclaimed, “I think Gru is such a great character.” Carell responded, “I’ll take that one step further and say I think Gru is the best character in the history of cinema,” The former Daily Show correspondent revealed that he came up with the Russian-like voice while practicing on his kids, who were 5 and 8 at the time when he was prepping for DM1. “Eight years later, it’s (the accent) isn’t cool any more.”

In Despicable Me 3, Gru meets Dru his identical twin brother for the first time. And the only difference is that Gru sees his brother has been blessed with these beautiful flowing locks of hair. “Well, Chris, as you know, bald men are outcasts in this society,” said Carell. Meledandri, of course, is balding, so the joke got great laughs.

In the third movie, Gru starts with somewhat of an identity crisis because he is fired from his job and it’s also about sibling rivalry. Given the contrast between the two characters, Carell said one is wild and free and the other is more methodic. “Usually I would do Gru first and then second half of the session, I’d do all of Dru.”

Carell added that his fellow voiceover star “Kristen Wiig is never not funny … I was telling her the other day, on all the people of SNL, even if the scene didn’t deserve to work, it would inevitably work because she is so good … her voice in these movies are so effortless and such a distinct character.”

There’s a new character introduced in the film named Mel who stages a coup against Gru. The character of Mel goes from being a real jerk, a real thorn in Gru’s side. “Well, that character was based on you,” Carell told Meledandri.

“I don’t think so,” responded the animation chief.

“Think about your last name, Chris,” said Carell.

Other highlights were as follows:

The Mummy: Continuing Uni’s sit-down style today, Today Show west coast anchor Natalie Morales led a discussion with director Alex Kurtzman, and stars Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis and Jake Johnson. Tom Cruise isn’t here, he’s likely busy with Mission: Impossible 6. The cast was introduced after a black and white reel of Universal’s bevy of monster movies, including Frankenstein, The Wolfman, The Invisible Man, Creature from the Black Lagoon. Kurtzman, said, “It is an incredible legacy. As a kid, I remember seeing the Mummy and being incredibly terrified … and having Tom Cruise in the movie doesn’t hurt. It actually opened incredible doors for us.”

Boutella, who gets the Female Star of Tomorrow at CinemaCon on Thursday night, said, “Playing a monster was really interesting to me and that the Mummy is a woman was interesting … I think there is a monster in all of us. Playing a monster also terrified me. It took a meeting to understand what an honor it was,” she said.” . Kurtzman threw it to a “I’m sorry I can’t be there” video from Cruise who is on location in London, and he introduced the first clip set to the Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black.” Pic comes out on June 9. There is a Mummy VR experience here at CinemaCon that includes Cruise and Wallis.

Girls Trip: Director Malcolm D. Lee, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith showed up. Morales asks about females in comedy and Latifah responded, “Women really do let loose and have a good time, sometimes a lot more raucous than you think. So it was fun to play as actors something this juicy that you can sink your teeth into.” Lee’s response when it comes to shooting women instead of men? “Not a lot of difference … maybe just a little bit more time in make-up, just a little bit.” The comedy about a group of friends who — go on a road trip — marks the first time on screen for Latifah and Pinkett-Smith since 1996’s Set It Off. Movie opens on July 21.

