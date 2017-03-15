Parvesh Cheena (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Goldbergs) and Ayden Mayeri (New Girl) have joined the series-regular cast of ABC pilot Unit Zero, an action dramedy starring Toni Collette from the Black-ish duo of exec producer Kenya Barris and supervising producer Lindsey Shockley. Written by Shockley and directed by David Gordon Green, Unit Zero follows Jackie Fink (Collette), a brilliant but unassuming CIA engineer and single mom, as she leads a team of desk jockeys into the field as secret agents. Cheena will play Raj, a competitive and obnoxious co-worker who is gunning for Jackie’s job. Mayeri will portray Azeema, a super-smart CIA intern with fighting skills who’s always one step ahead of everyone else. Cheena recently recurred on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and The Goldbergs. He’s repped by Singular Talent and attorney Neil Meyer. Mayeri recurs on New Girl as Leslie, Aly’s (Nasim Pedrad) sister, and on ABC’s upcoming Downward Dog. She’s repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Tyerman.

Newcomer Tommy Bastow and John D’Leo (Unbroken) are set as series regulars in the ABC drama pilot The Crossing. Written/executive produced by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, executive produced by Jason Reed and directed by Rob Bowman, The Crossing revolves around refugees from a war-torn country who start showing up to seek asylum in an American town. But the country these people are from is America, and the war they are fleeing is 250 years in the future. Bastow will play Marshall, and D’Leo will play Will, Marshall’s best friend. Bastow most recently was seen in Discovery Channel miniseries Harley and the Davidsons and just wrapped Man in an Orange Shirt, based on the novel by Patrick Gale, for the BBC. He’s repped by Troika Talent. D’Leo, who played young Pete in Unbroken, recently guest-starred on Blue Bloods and Orange Is the New Black. He’s repped by Innovative Artists.

