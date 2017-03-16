A real life hero took on a Marvel mutant last week and it was a draw in head-to-head total delayed viewership.

With Live + 3 numbers in now and a small uptick among a key demo, the Harriet Tubman featuring Season 2 premiere of Underground is in a dead heat with FX’s Legion. Both shows had 1.8 million sets of eyeballs each watching them at 10 PM on March 8. Now, yes, the WGN America show was having a debut and the Noah Hawley created series was in its fifth week but the comparison is compelling when you realize that FX is available in 10 million more households that the Underground broadcaster.

Despite having the commercials that the Season 1 ad-free debut lacked, Underground’s S2 premiere drew 878,000 viewers in WGN America’s 25-54 target market. Debut-to-debut, that’s a 10% decline in the demo. Factoring in the ad-free vs. ad-playing element and the L+3 25-54 demo result comes out very close.

Up 64% over its Live + Same Day total viewership, the opener of the second cycle of the John Legend EP’s series was down 22% from the delayed viewing results of its WGN record breaking Season 1 premiere of March 9 last year. However, already even with last year’s debut in the 18-49 demo with a 0.4 rating in L+SD, Underground’s S2 launch was pretty much on par in another categories as well.

Looking at its L+SD 25-54 numbers, Underground’s March 8 Anthony Hemingway directed “Contraband” episode saw a 77% rise in L+3 results. In the same delayed viewing metric, the 18-49 demo of the S2 opener had 835,000 to the S1 debut’s 814,000 – a rise of 3%.

Related‘Underground’ Season 2 Review: Slave-Era Drama Stronger With Harriet Tubman

With Nielsen ratings still trickling in due to a power outage at the company’s primary domestic collection facility in Florida, we don’t have numbers yet for last night’s Week 2 of Season 2 of Underground – nor do we know when we will.