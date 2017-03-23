Former Hamilton star Daveed Diggs, Laura Dern, Rachel, Dratch, Ray Liotta, Andrea Martin and Maya Rudolph are set as guest stars for Season 3 of Netflix’s hit comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Netflix/Monica Gauthier

They join series stars Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane, and returning guest stars Fred Armisen, Anna Camp, Mike Carlsen, Josh Charles, David Cross, Tina Fey, Jon Hamm and Amy Sedaris for the third season which premieres Friday, May 19 on Netflix.

The third season premiere picks up with Kimmy finding herself in an unfamiliar position with the Reverend back in her life. Titus returns from his cruise and auditions for an exciting new role. Lillian has to break up with her boyfriend Robert Durst.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was created by Tina Fey (30 Rock) and Robert Carlock (30 Rock), who serve as executive producers with Jeff Richmond (30 Rock) and David Miner (30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is a production of Universal Television, Little Stranger Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears for Netflix.