Uma Thurman and Siobhan Fallon Hogan are reuniting with Danish helmer Lars Von Trier for his upcoming feature The House That Jack Built. Thurman and Hogan join the rank of unfortunate women who encounter serial killer Jack, played by Matt Dillon, in the film which also stars Riley Keough, Sofie Gråbøl and Bruno Ganz.

Both Thurman and Hogan have previously worked with Von Trier with Thurman most recently playing Ms H in Nymphomaniac and Hogan starring in Trier’s Dancer in the Dark and Dogville.

The House That Jack Built follows the highly intelligent Jack over a span of 12 years and introduces five incidents that define Jack’s development as a serial killer. Told from Jack’s point of view, he sees each murder as an artwork in itself, even though his dysfunction gives him problems in the outside world. Despite the fact that the final and inevitable police intervention is drawing ever near (which both provokes and puts pressure on Jack) he is set on taking greater and greater chances.

Erik C. Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Zentropa Group’s Louise Vesth produces in co-production with Film i Väst, Copenhagen Film Fund and Slot Machine, with support from Danish Film Institute, Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, CNC, Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Eurimages, The Media Program in cooperation with DR, Nordisk Film Distribution, Concorde Filmverleih, Potemkine, Les Films du Losange and SVT. Nordic distribution is through Nordisk Film. TrustNordisk is handling international sales and sealed a bunch of key territory deals at the Berlin Film Festival last month including UK and Ireland (Curzon Artificial Eye), Germany and Austria (Tele Munchen) and France (Films Du Losange).

Project will begin shooting in Sweden in March and then will move to Copenhagen, Denmark in May.

“With these two fantastic actresses, the main cast is now in place and we are ready to shoot – and kill…,” quipped Vesth. “Uma and Lars first worked together on Nymphomaniac and complimented each other in an exceptional way; I can’t wait to see which character they’ll create together this time.”

She added: “Lars has had Siobhan in mind from a very early stage for one of the female parts and it is an honor for us to welcome her back on set since her appearance in Dogville and Dancer in the Dark.”

Thurman is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Hogan is repped by Framework Entertainment.