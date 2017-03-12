Tyra Banks is stepping in as host of America’s Got Talent, veteran AGT judge Howie Mandel just made the announcement on social media. This marks Banks’ return to reality series hosting after a long stint on America’s Next Top Model, which she also co-created. She replaces long-time AGT host Nick Cannon.

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve been obsessed with grandiose acts and performers who make the seemingly impossible possible,” Banks said. “I love how AGT brings that feeling into everyone’s home, capturing the best of people who come out and give it their all to make those big, fierce and outrageous dreams come true.”

When NBC made AGT’s Season 12 renewal last August, the network announced that host Cannon and judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B. and Howie Mandel all would be returning in 2017.

Cannon recently quit the series via an emotional post last month, in which he announced that he was leaving after allegedly being threatened with termination by NBC over an AGT- and NBC-related racial joke in his new Showtime stand-up special. Cannon emceed the show for 8 seasons.

Banks hosted and executive produced Top Model for all of its 22 cycles on UPN and the CW. She also hosted her own syndicated talk show, The Tyra Banks Show, and co-hosted FabLife. She continues to executive produce Top Model, which has been revived by VH1.

AGT is coming off one of its highest-rated seasons in years with the show’s creator/executive producer Simon Cowell as new judge.

“Welcome to the America’s Got Talent family, Tyra! This is really exciting,” said Cowell.

NBC’s head of alternative Paul Telegdy added, “Tyra is the complete package: Out-of-this-world talented, funny, brilliant and all heart. In whatever she has done, she has always connected with audiences around the world. Her vivacious spirit will infuse AGT in a big way.”