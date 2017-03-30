Mad Love star Tyler Labine is reuniting with the series’ creator, Matt Tarses, network, CBS, and studios, Sony TV and CBS TV Studios. Labine is set as a male lead opposite Alice Eve in CBS’ single-camera comedy pilot Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices, from Tarses and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Sony and CBS TV Studios are producing.

Written by Tarses and directed by Steve Pink, Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices centers on Hanna Royce (Eve), who has made some interesting choices throughout her life – namely, having three different kids with three different men – but all have led her to having a very unique, loving, blended family.

Labine will play Barry, Hannah’s (Eve) first husband and the father of her oldest child, Scarlett. A know-it-all ex-stoner who now teaches home-ec and drivers ed, Barry met Hannah in high school, but his Peter Pan ways broke up their marriage. Undeterred, Barry just moved into his mom’s house down the street and is still very much a part of Hannah’s extended family, getting together with them every day for meals and companionship. Hannah’s two other exes are played by Kyle Howard and James Earl.

Tarses executive produces with Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Dana Honor and Fiona Clark.

Labine, who toplined Hulu’s Deadbeat and cult CW series Reaper, recently recurred on Fox’s X-Files reboot and was seen in The Boss. He is repped by WME, Principato-Young Entertainment, The Characters Talent Agency in Canada and Jackoway Tyerman.