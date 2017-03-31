Twentieth Century Fox Film has sealed a major distribution deal with Nordisk Film to distribute all Fox titles in Denmark and Sweden. In Norway, Nordisk Film will provide theatrical booking services for Fox while in Sweden, Fox will provide theatrical booking services for Nordisk.

As part of the agreement, Nordisk Film will release upcoming Fox titles such as War for the Planet of the Apes, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Mountain Between Us, Murder on the Orient Express and The Greatest Showman.

“We are extremely delighted to start this endeavour with Twentieth Century Fox Film and look forward to working with Paul Higginson and his team,” said Nordisk Film Distribution President Kenneth Wiberg. “Historically, Fox’s titles have delivered strong performances and the current line-up of titles is impressive. We will be proud of bringing them to the market in the Nordics where they will complement Nordisk Film’s portfolio of strong international independent films and market leading local titles.”

Higginson, Fox Exec VP International Distribution (EMEA), added: “We are very excited at the prospect of working with Kenneth and the exceptional Nordisk Film team. Twentieth Century Fox Film has always sought out new opportunities and in-depth local knowledge; we feel that we’ve found an excellent partner in Nordisk Film. We look forward to working closely with Nordisk Film to get the best results from our combined portfolios.”

Nordisk Film will kick off the deal with the release of War for the Planet of the Apes in July 2017.