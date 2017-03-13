Your wait for last night’s American Crime Season 3 debut, Family Guy and NCIS: Los Angeles ratings numbers is going to be a bit longer today.

Nielsen is experiencing some sort of undefined “technical issue” we’re told and the fast affiliate results for ABC, Fox, CBS and NBC are delayed this morning. On the specifics, things are a little blurry, as Nielsen did not respond today for request for comment by Deadline. There is no indication yet as to when those early ratings for Sunday or Saturday are going to come in.

“It is so frustrating to be left in the dark like this,” one growling network exec told me this AM about the lack of information from Nielsen. “They must know what the issue is, so why not share it with us?”

However, we do know that the matter started sometime on Saturday evening or yesterday morning – which is why there were no ratings for the Scarlett Johansson-hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend.

As well as featuring the Ghost In The Shell actor, the March 11 edition of the late night show also saw the return of Alec Baldwin in his very popular role as President Donald Trump, this week fighting off an Independence Day-style alien invasion. To give some potential context, the March 4 Octavia Spencer-hosted SNL drew 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. That was down 36% in the key demo from what the last SNL original of February 11 snagged with Baldwin himself as the host. The Hidden Figures actor hosted show last week was steady with the dou of SNL shows that came before the Baldwin hosted one

We’ll update as we get more info on the delay or with the actual ratings themselves – hopefully today.

