EXCLUSIVE: After last night’s The Bachelor finale, we know who Nick Viall’s new love is, but we don’t know how well the Season 21 ender of the ABC reality romance show did in the ratings. And neither do ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, the CW — or Nielsen.
An early Sunday morning power outage at the data company’s Oldsmar, FL facility continues to kneecap reporting of viewership and adults 18-49 demographic numbers for the Big 4 and the CW for a third day in a row. The lack of those fast affiliates and more is frustrating the nets. Right now, they have with no indication how big shows like Monday’s The Bachelor and NBC’s The Voice, Sunday’s NCIS: LA and the March 11 Saturday Night Live did, nor how cable blockbusters like The Walking Dead fared.
“Nielsen continues to work with the local electric company and our technology teams to resolve issues caused by the Saturday March 11th power outage,” the company said in an email sent out to network clients this morning. “At this time we do not have any additional details to share regarding application availability or data delivery schedules for the services impacted.”
Among the services effected include “Fast Affiliates data for Saturday March 11th, Sunday March 12th and Monday March 13th,” Nielsen said.
“Nielsen just gave a lot of us new ammunition as to why we need a new method of gathering the metrics for prime,” one Big 4 exec growled to Deadline this morning. “It’s not unusual around daylight savings to see a bit of delay in the numbers, but this has gone far beyond that.”
“We are working in the dark here,” another net executive said Tuesday with a combo of annoyance and irony. Noted another cable insider to Deadline: “Nielsen is just lucky the snow and weather on the East Coast is distracting a lot of people here from the numbers, but that won’t last long,”
An update from Nielsen is expected sometime in the next hour or so, but broadcasters aren’t holding their breath that the situation will be fixed quickly.
We’ll update with more information as we get it.
Hey – I’ll save you some money and let you know that I myself am not watching.
These are just delays to give them time to jigger the numbers because the Networks are collapsing in the shadow of the internet.
A big fat scam.
Backup generator?
I bet this is spin and its really about about networks not liking the numbers when they get them. People have more alternatives and they are watcing the networks less. Always follow the money.
I’m sure the people at Nickelodeon aren’t happy…just had their big award show over the weekend.
They never heard of a thing called back up generators!
If the #1 new comedy is “Kevin Can Wait”, then the whole system is *#%$
Because they’re delayed?…lol No, because the networks ratings are lower than a snails nut sack…lol
Not watching – and neither is most of America.
That this happened on the weekend of the premiere of Samurai Jack’s new season is some kind of sick joke.
The metrics have been wrong for a long time. We don’t watch TV the way we used to. I like to DVR an entire season and binge watch. If I miss something, I look for it online.
If the networks would catch up, we wouldn’t lose so many good shows…or keep some of the crappy ones only watched by the old fat guy in the wifebeater, beer in hand ;-)
Attention Nielsen: real data centers have UPS/power backup system such as batteries and generators. You might want to consider this.
didn’t and won’t watch any of the shows named above.
i worked at Nielson a while back, rite when they outsourced all their IT jobs to Indians. A great company, people dedicated been there for years, some all their professional life…kicked to the curb and replaced with H1Bs. Afterwards, no one really cared about quality anymore and the services went to hell. All in the quest for squeezing more revenue out of the company. Yea…looks good in a spreadsheet until you loose your business.