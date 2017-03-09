In the days following the death of beloved Turner Classic Movies host Robert Osborne, the network has found cause for celebration—not only in Osborne’s legacy, but in the legacy of father-son filmmakers Carl and Rob Reiner, who will be honored with a shared hand and footprint ceremony on April 7 outside Hollywood’s iconic TCL Chinese Theater.

The festivities will take place in concert with the eight annual TCM Classic Film Festival, recognizing the cinematic contributions of a pair of icons, who—collectively—have worked tirelessly in the entertainment industry for over a century, garnering 11 Emmys, 9 Golden Globe nominations and an Oscar nod between them.

An accomplished comedic performer, writer, director and producer, Carl Reiner first found a following for his sketch comedy work alongside Sid Caesar and Mel Brooks, going on to direct a long list of acclaimed films, including Oh, God!, Dead Men Don’t War Plaid, Where’s Poppa, and The Jerk. The elder Reiner also created and wrote The Dick Van Dyke Show, receiving six Emmy nominations for that series between 1962 and 1966.

Rob Reiner, meanwhile, has made a name for himself as an iconic director, actor and political activist. Starring in the 1971 sitcom All in the Family, Rob Reiner similarly went on to direct a laundry list of revered films, including This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery and A Few Good Men.

An unwavering supporter of civil rights, Rob Reiner co-founded the American Foundation for Equal Rights, also offering his support over the years to non-profits addressing social and environmental issues.

The occasion of the Reiners’ ceremony marks the seventh consecutive year TCM has featured a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Previous honorees include Peter O’Toole, Kim Novak, Jane Fonda, Jerry Lewis, Christopher Plummer, and—most recently—Francis Ford Coppola.