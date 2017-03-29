Indie distributor Abramorama and band Green Day are teaming to distribute Turn It Around: The Story Of East Bay Punk, a feature documentary directed by Corbett Redford and executive produced by the band. The docu centers on the fertile punk scene in the San Francisco Bay area in the late 1970s and ’80s especially at the 924 Gilman Street music collective in Berkeley, which helped launch Green Day, Rancid and others. Iggy Pop narrates and Redford and Anthony Marchitiello penned the script.

It’s the latest music-docu play for Abramorama, which most recently was behind the release of Ron Howard’s The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years documentary. In January it partnered with Sword Rowe Capital to establish a fund to target more music-driven films. The plan for Turn It Around is a summer release in the U.S. in tandem with Green Day’s Revolution Radio World Tour and a global release across multiple platforms.

Green Day and Abramorama previously teamed on 2015’s 135-city release of John Roecker’s Heart Like A Hand Grenade, about the making of Green Day’s American Idiot.

“Turn It Around gave us the opportunity to tell the story of the East Bay punk rock scene, a scene that’s a sacred thing to me, Mike and Tré and to a lot of others who were there at the founding and who helped to shape the genre,” Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong said in a release. “We’re proud to bring the history of this movement to the world and hope the film inspires people to create their own music and to build an artistic community.”

The docu includes commentary from Armstrong, Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett, Rancid front man Tim Armstrong, Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy and Spearhead front man Michael Franti, and Minor Threat and Fugazi’s Ian Mackaye among others.