It’s been a year since FX picked up 10-episode Getty family limited series Trust, executive produced by the Slumdog Millionaire trio Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson, and now the project is picking up the pace. The network says casting is underway, with production is set to begin in June in London and Rome for premiere in January 2018.

Written by Beaufoy and directed by Boyle, the first installment tells the story of John Paul Getty III, heir to the Getty oil fortune. It takes place in 1973, when the young Getty is kidnapped in Rome and his mafia captors are banking on a multimillion-dollar ransom from his wealthy family. Trust charts the young man’s nightmare ordeal at the hands of kidnappers who cannot understand why nobody seems to want their captive back. The Italian police think it’s a prank and decline to investigate. Paul’s father is lost in a heroin daze in London and refuses to answer the phone. Paul’s grandfather — possibly the richest man in the world — is marooned in a Tudor mansion in the English countryside surrounded by five mistresses and a pet lion. He’s busy. Only Paul’s mother is left to negotiate with theincreasingly desperate kidnappers. Problem is, she’s broke.

Trust was developed under the first-look deal between FX Productions and Boyle/Colson, who reunite with Beaufoy following previous collaborations on the movies Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours.

The first installment will be produced by FX Productions, Cloud Eight Films, Decibel Films and Snicket Films Limited.

There’s also a feature project in the works about the Getty kidnapping, All the Money in the World, the David Scarpa-directed Black List drama. Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. reported earlier this seek that Ridley Scott was finalizing plans to direct.

“We’re thrilled to begin production on Trust,” said John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions. “The scripts from Simon Beaufoy are fantastic; surprising, nuanced, funny. They give Danny Boyle so much to work with. We appreciate everything that they, Christian Colson and all of our producing partners have done that will help make Trust a show that is certain make the Platinum Age of television even a little weightier.”