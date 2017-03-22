Trevor Noah questioned the Trump administration news First Daughter Ivanka is getting an office in the White House and security clearance to classified information, though she will not be an employee, nor will she have a title. “The White House has lower standards for who they will bring in than Nordstrom,” Noah noted at the end of a new headlines-speed-dating segment he introduced on Tuesday night’s The Daily Show, also including a look at Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court, and Tomi Lahren’s suspension from The Blaze.

Ivanka’s “ethics adviser” – aka her lawyer – says she’ll follow all the ethics rules, according to news reports.

“I feel the first rule of Ethics Club is ‘Don’t hire your daughter’,” Noah insisted. “This is one of those stories that goes so deep: Nepotism, conflicts of incest, compromise of national security. We should be digging into the details of a job with no title. What does that mean?”