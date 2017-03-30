The Daily Show host Trevor Noah explains his theory as to why President Donald Trump has declined to continue a century-old tradition, in which the President of the United States throws out the Opening Day first pitch at the season’s first Washington Nationals game.

“It’s throwing a baseball – not releasing your tax returns!” Noah tells Trump.

In Trump’s defense, he may have watched video of first-pitch throwing by his predecessor Barack Obama. It did not go well. President Obama got mocked for his “mom jeans” and for his “sissy pitch.”