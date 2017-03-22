Travel Channel has booked its 2017 programming slate with more than 390 hours of programming including a number of new series and nearly 20 pilots. The Scripps-owned channel said it will “showcase more epic stories, exotic locales and famous places that hold the secrets to fascinating events, characters and legends.”

Expedition Unknown with Josh Gates will return in October with Expedition Unknown: Hunt for ExtraTerrestrials, a four-part investigative journey to four continents. He also will host Legend Has It (wt), a new show about the experiences modern travelers will discover when they visit ancient global hotspots.

Among other 2017 highlights:

Philippe Cousteau, the grandson of legendary explorer Jacques Cousteau, and his journalist wife, Ashlan, will explore the world’s most beautiful waters and uncover incredible stories in the new series Caribbean Pirate Treasure, about sailors, pirates and the trail they left behind.

History explorer Don Wildman will be out seeking answers, in new Mysteries at the Museum specials.

Among the personalities whose Travel Channel shows are returning this year are cocktail connoisseur Jack Maxwell (Booze Traveler), hotel expert Anthony Melchiorri (Hotel Impossible) and culinary traveler Andrew Zimmern (Bizarre Foods).

(Hotel Impossible) and culinary traveler Andrew Zimmern (Bizarre Foods). New series include The Zimmern List (wt), which will take viewers to a new city where Zimmern will reveal his favorite eateries and dishes, and Booze Traveler: Best Bars, in which Maxwell will get to know people and places through cocktails as he finds the best bars and drinks for any occasion in the U.S.

Travel Channel’s Dive In franchise returns in June with warm-weather escapes that celebrate water thrills, beautiful beach destinations and over-the-top water slides. Featured series include Top Secret Swimming Holes, Top Secret Beaches and Top Secret Waterfalls and Xtreme Waterparks. Ultimate Pools and Pools With a View.

Two new specials, Xtreme Cruise Ships and Xtreme Underwater, will reveal the most unique and outrageous luxury liners and underwater locations.

October will see a weeklong Scarecation, with Halloween-themed programming to the spookiest travel destinations.

Halloween-themed programming to the spookiest travel destinations. The popular Chillcation programming event has been expanded to two weeks. From December 25-January 6, the specials will showcase favorite shows and talent as they explore the world’s coolest locations for fun, food, thrills and icy escapades.

Among the many pilots are Yes Man, in which social media star Ricky Smith travels the country to learn about the wildest, craziest, coolest and sometimes flat-out dumbest things to do for fun; Weird America, which features Irish comedian Kevin McGahern discovering America for the first time on the ultimate road trip; Island Explorer, in which adventurer and travel writer Kellee Edwards looks for the best bargains, private beaches and magical experiences on the planet’s lesser-known islands; $1K Getaway, which follows expert couples that know how to stretch their vacation dollars in the world’s top destinations; Vantastic, a new offering for anyone who wants to find a dream weekend warrior machine, then deck it out to maximize good times and avoid blowing money on hotels;

“For many of us, what to eat, where to drink and how to find the inside scoop on secret spots to explore are a big part of the travel experience,” said Kathleen Finch, Chief Programming, Content and Brand Officer for Travel Channel and four sister channels. “Our 2017 programming slate reflects the diverse interests of the audience and is a big reason that we expect to continue this positive ratings trajectory.”