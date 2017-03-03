'Training Day' Ratings Rise As Mourning Bill Paxton Fans Tune In, 'Chicago Med' & 'Redemption' Get 'The Voice' Boost

The first Training Day telecast after the unexpected death of star Bill Paxton drew 4.39 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 in Live+Same Day. The new episode, which opened with a dedication to Paxton and followed CBS comedy repeats versus originals last week, was up 21% in viewers and 33% in the demo from last week.

Worth noting is that with a rerun, CBS’ Life In Pieces (1.2) matched its rating with an original last week, a great repeatability for a single-camera comedy. Its lead-in was virtually the same.

NBC had an atypical night. It was kicked off by a special episode of The Voice (2.3 in 18-49, 10.6 million), which was off by 12% in the demo and 7% in viewers from the Tuesday telecast.

With a lead-in more than 150% larger than NBC’s recent L+SD average in the 8-9 PM hour with comedies, and coming off a big Wednesday Chicago crossover, Chicago Med at 9 PM (1.7 in 18-49, 8.8 million) spiked 42% in the demo and 44% in viewers from its last original two weeks ago to log season highs the series’ best results since April 26, 2016.

A Voice-boosted Chicago Med in turn provided a stronger lead-in for newbie The Blacklist: Redemption (1.0 in 18-49, 4.7 million), which grew 25% in the demo and 11% in total viewers from its premiere last week. Its lead-in grew 88% in the demo and 80% in viewers from last week, when the spinoff followed an original Blacklist. NBC won the night in 18-49 and total viewers.

ABC’s When We Rise continues to slip. In Night 3, the ambitious miniseries about the birth of the LGBT movement, which has failed to attract wide audiences, drew a 0.5 in 18-49 and 2.7 million viewers following 0.7 in the demo for Part 1 and 0.6 for Part 2.

When We Rise was topped by the CW veteran Supernatural (0.6, steady). It barely edged the CW’s Riverdale (0.4, up a notch).

On Fox, the finale of My Kitchen Rules (0.8) inched up while Masterchef Junior (1.1) dipped a tenth.