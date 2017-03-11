We have seen the last of Training Day on Thursday. The modestly rated midseason drama series will air the rest of its 13-episode order on Saturdays.

Training Day, the last TV series of Bill Paxton, got off to a slow start in the Thursday 10 PM slot, which saw the quick demise of two other new drama series over the past year, Rush Hour and Pure Genius. Training Day started off with a 0.9 Live+same day rating in 18-49 and 4.7 million viewers for its premiere. After a few weeks of declines, ratings inched up last Thursday, on the heels of Paxton’s untimely death, before dipping again last night to 0.7 in 18-49 and 4 million viewers.

There is an argument for keeping Training Day in its original slot for the remaining seven unaired episode as a tribute to the great late actor. But running a TV a network is a business, and CBS appears to be moving to shore up the underperforming hour on the high-profile night with a lot of ad dollars at stake.

Training Day, a followup to Antoine Fuqua’s acclaimed movie, will be succeeded in the Thursday 10 PM slot by the venerable reality series The Amazing Race, which had aired once at 10 PM with a stint in the Wednesday 10 PM hour early in its run. Still, it is rather unusual for a broadcast reality series, especially a family-friendly one like The Amazing Race, to air at 10 PM. CBS is likely betting for the long-running series’ loyal audience to follow it in the new time period. Both Training Day and The Amazing Race are produced by Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

The Amazing Race has been airing Fridays at 8 PM where it will be replaced by Undercover Boss, which had been used as a bridge between the two cycles of Race in the hour.

The changes will come into effect after Thursday preemptions the next two weeks, March 16 and March 23, for coverage of The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Here are the updates CBS’ Thursday, Friday and Saturday lineups:

Thursday, March 30

8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT THE GREAT INDOORS

9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT MOM

9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT LIFE IN PIECES

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT THE AMAZING RACE (29th Season Premiere)

Saturday, April 8

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT RANSOM

9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT TRAINING DAY (New Time Period)

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT 48 HOURS

Friday, April 28

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT UNDERCOVER BOSS (New Time Period)

9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT HAWAII FIVE-0

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT BLUE BLOODS