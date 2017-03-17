Revolution alumna Tracy Spiridakos has signed on for a recurring role opposite Jason Beghe in Dick Wolf’s Chicago P.D. NBC drama series.

Spiridakos will play Detective Hailey Upton who is in the robbery homicide unit. Her character will first appear in the “Fagin” episode in early May.

Upton is described as someone with killer instincts, humor, and smarts. Always clocking in overtime, she got her detective shield meritoriously on the heels of an undercover assignment that is still shrouded in secrecy, and as a result has had to prove herself to those who thought she didn’t earn the detective promotion. She’s not afraid to be the lone female in the boys club. She’ll clash with Voight (Beghe) over control of a case but for the sake of solving it, they set aside their differences to work together. Voight says if she’s ever interested in Intelligence, he has a spot for her.

Spiridakos played the lead role of Charlie Mathison on NBC’s Revolution and most recently recurred on Bates Motel and MacGyver. She’s repped by Gersh and Authentic Management.

Chicago P.D. returns with original episodes Wednesday at 10 PM on NBC.