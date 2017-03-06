Tracy Morgan and Luke Wilson will star in Imperative Entertainment’s comedic road movie The Shitheads, the second feature from writer-director Macon Blair after his directorial debut I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore” which won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Shitheads is described as “The Last Detail by way of Bret Easton Ellis” and is a dark comedy that tells the story of “a pair of deeply unqualified bozos who’ve been hired to transport a troubled teenage millionaire to rehab.”

The film, which will be produced and financed by Imperative, will also be co-produced by Rough House Pictures. Specifically, Alex Orr and Rough House’s Brandon James will produce alongside Imperative’s Jillian Apfelbaum. Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will executive produce along with Rough House’s Danny McBride, Jody Hill and David Gordon Green, Orr’s Fake Wood Wallpaper, and Jeremy Saulnier and Blair’s Bonneville Films.

Blair’s award-winning first film I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore starred Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood about depressed woman who has her home burglarized and then finds a new sense of purpose in the pursuit of violent vigilante justice. Prior to that film, Blair was best known in the indie world acting in films such as Blue Ruin and Green Room.

Imperative currently has a number of high-profile projects in development right now, including the former Black List script Atlantic Wall with Bradley Cooper to star and Gavin O’Connor to direct about a lone American paratrooper who has information crucial to war’s outcome but is stranded behind enemy lines hours before D-Day; the novel Tangerine with George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse on board to produce and Scarlett Johansson attached to star in the story about two women whose lives intersect more than once and both times leads to the death or disappearance of one woman’s significant other; and, David Grann’s Killers of the Flower Moon: An American Crime and the Birth of the FBI which Eric Roth adapted.

CAA, which reps Blair, Morgan, Wilson and Rough House, packaged and arranged financing for the film, and will represent its domestic distribution rights.

Blair is also repped by Anonymous Content; Morgan by ML Management and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman Newman Warren Richman Rush & Kaller LLP; and Wilson by Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman LLP. Imperative’s John Atwood negotiated the deal and Jasmine Daghighian will be the creative exec on the project.