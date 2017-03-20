A new iteration of Top Gear is heading to the U.S. BBC America has greenlighted a U.S. spinoff of the hit UK Top Gear franchise for premiere later this year.

The network says the eight-episode hourlong series will be hosted by racing enthusiast and actor William Fichtner, world champion drag racer Antron Brown, and British car journalist Tom “Wookie” Ford.

Top Gear America reviews not just exclusive and state-of-the-art vehicles but also the cars of America’s culture defining past, according to BBCA. Each week also will feature a different celebrity who will compete for top honor on the leader board at the new Top Gear studio and track, Speed Vegas.

History previously aired Top Gear USA, which ended its six-season run in 2016. Like the History version, BBC America’s version also will be produced by UK distributor BBC Worldwide.