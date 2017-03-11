Toni Trucks (NCIS: New Orleans) is set as a series regular in CBS’ untitled Navy SEAL drama pilot from former Justified executive producers Ben Cavell, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, and Shameless and Animal Kingdom executive producer Chris Chulack. Written by Cavell and directed by Chulack, the untitled project follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask. Trucks will play Diaz, the logistics officer responsible for making the arrangements to get the team and their gear where they need to be. Trucks recently recurred on NCIS: New Orleans. She’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Rugolo Entertainment.

Jeananne Goossen has booked a series-regular role opposite Brad Garrett and Emayatzy Corinealdi in CBS drama pilot The Get, from 11.22.63 developer-showrunner Bridget Carpenter. Written/executive produced by Friday Night Lights alumna and playwright Carpenter and directed by James Strong, The Get centers on a team of tireless Internet journalists who pursue and expose stories of injustice using their unconventional investigative techniques in today’s anything-goes world of reporting. Goossen will play Isa, the senior producer at The Get and a tech-savvy researcher. Goossen played Dr. Krista Bell-Hart on The Night Shift and recently recurred on Nashville. She’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.