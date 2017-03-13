Sandra Hüller, who recently starred in Oscar-nominated comedy Toni Erdmann, has joined the cast of the third instalment of Constantin Films’ successful German-language comedy franchise Fack Ju Göhte. She’ll play a witty but fierce teacher in the final pic Fack Ju Göhte 3, directed by Bora Dagtekin, who will join teacher Zeki Müller (Elyas M’Barek) in dealing with his problem students. The first two instalments were huge hits in German-speaking Europe, taking more than $160M collectively across the continent. Hüller rose to international fame last year with her turn as the careerist daughter in Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann, which was nominated in the Best Foreign Language category at this year’s Oscars and premiered in competition in Cannes last year.

Endemol Shine France has named Delphine Cazaux as managing director of Endemol Shine France, the company to be formed when the legal merger of Shine France and Endemol France takes place in May. She’ll report to incoming Endemol Shine France President Nicolas Coppermann. Cazaux is currently COO and Head of Production at Endemol France. “Delphine has been an exceptional colleague over the last four years and those that know her will vouch for the great experience she will bring to the new Endemol Shine France,” said Coppermann. “Now that we have received the go ahead merger plans can push ahead at pace and I look forward to announcing a senior leadership team comprised of talent from both companies later this month.”

ITV has ordered a second series of The Good Karma Hospital from Tiger Aspect Drama. The program, which aired its first series finale last night, is set in Southern India and follows the story of a disillusioned doctor who heads to the sub-continent in hopes of starting afresh. The six-part medical drama achieved consolidated audiences of around 6.7M ad a 26% audience share. It’s set to return to ITV in 2018 along with characters Amanda Redman, Amrita Acharia, Neil Morrissey, James Floyd, Darshan Jariwalla, Sagar Radia and Nimmi Harasagama. The second series was ordered by ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill and Senior Drama Commissioner Victoria Fea, who will oversee the show for the channel.