Tommy Page, a ’90s heartthrob singer who contributed songs to Warren Beatty’s 1990 film Dick Tracy and the 1989 Phoebe Cates movie Shag, has died. He was 46.

According to Billboard, he was found dead on Friday, March 3. The cause of his death is unclear, but reports indicate that it could’ve been an apparent suicide.

Page endeared himself to fans of sitcom Full House when he sang “Stephanie” to Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) at her birthday party, went on a date with DJ (Candace Cameron-Bure) and was called a “babe” by one of the Olsen twins on the episode “Crush.”

Page’s music career began at Sire Records, after he met founder Seymour Stein. He was then asked to write the theme song for the film Shag, and went on to release his debut album in 1988. Page didn’t garner commercial success until his followup album Painting in My Mind, which featured his No. 1 hit single with New Kids on the Block, “I’ll Be Your Everything.”

He later returned to NYU’s Stern School of Business to pursue a career as a music executive. Eventually becoming an executive at Warner Bros., Page helped shape the careers of Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban and Green Day, among others. He was also the publisher at Billboard and an executive at Pandora.

Over the course of his career he released nine studio albums, his last LP, an 18 track album of his greatest ballads titled My Favorites, was released in 2016. According to his Twitter, he was working on new music.

Upon hearing the news of his death, industry friends sent their condolences via Twitter.

I'm overwhelmed with the sad news of my friend Tommy Page passing.

The memories,the music,the friendship will forever be in my heart #rip pic.twitter.com/ONLkfsuqRa — Tiffany (@tiffanytunes) March 4, 2017

Without Tommy Page there would not have been a Headstrong or Guilty pleasure album. I don't understand, no words #rip love you Tommy — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) March 4, 2017

A kind and wonderful man who helped me a lot early on. Helped pick my first singles. He was and is so loved. RIP my friend. https://t.co/GgaGwoieuA — josh groban (@joshgroban) March 4, 2017

Someone I lovrd so much was the last person U would ever think would do this. Why why why Tommy?????? — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) March 4, 2017

He is survived by his partner, Charlie, and their three kids.