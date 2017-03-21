Tomi Lahren’s TheBlaze show has been suspended for a week following the comments she made about abortion on Friday’s The View. During her appearance, Lahren revealed that she was pro-choice, which surprised many of her conservative viewers.

“I’m someone that’s for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,” Lahren said on the daytime talk show. “I can sit here and say that, as a Republican and I can say, you know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”

Leon Wolf, the managing editor of TheBlaze, told CNNMoney that “Tomi’s show will not be in production this week.”

Lahren then tweeted on Monday that she had some extra time on her hands.

So I've got some "me" time tonight. Anything good on TV? 😂 #TeamTomi — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 20, 2017

Lahren had gained attention following her takes on Colin Kaepernick and Black Lives Matter. Back in December she appeared on The Daily Show where she debated with host Trevor Noah and stated she did not like labels.

TheBlaze’s Glenn Beck had initially called out Lahren via Twitter on Friday, tweeting, “Rule another label out. I am NOT a ‘constitutional.’ I believe in LIFE, liberty and property. Just an old fashioned ‘constitutionalist.'”

The backlash led to the 24-year-old to defend herself and tweet that she has “moderate, conservative, and libertarian views. I’m human. I will never apologize, to anyone, for being an independent thinker.”

Beck later explained Lahren’s hiring on Monday’s The Glenn Beck Radio Program, saying, “I try to hire people who have a different opinion because I believe in being intellectually rigorous. I don’t want straw men. I want people to make a real argument on the other side so we can learn from each other and we can grow.” He made no comments on her future with the company.