Tomi Lahren will not be returning to Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze. Following a week-long suspension for her pro-choice comments on The View, the right-wing firebrand has been “banned permanently,” according to a report in The New York Post.

“I’m someone that’s for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,” Lahren said March 17 on the ABC daytime talk show. “I can sit here and say that, as a Republican and I can say, you know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”

Her comments were widely criticized by conservatives and she defended herself the next day on Twitter. “I have moderate, conservative, and libertarian views. I’m human. I will never apologize, to anyone, for being an independent thinker,” she said.

“I would disagree that you’re a hypocrite if you want limited government and yet you want the government to protect life of the unborn. It’s very, very clear,” he said in response. “But it takes intellectual honesty, and it takes a willingness to actually think these things through and to do more than just read Twitter or Facebook to get your news and your political opinions.”

A Beck insider told Page Six, “Glenn is reminding the world of his conservative principles by sidelining Tomi after she insulted conservatives by calling them hypocrites.”

Lahren had gained attention following her takes on Colin Kaepernick and Black Lives Matter. Back in December she appeared on The Daily Show, where she debated with host Trevor Noah and stated she did not like labels.