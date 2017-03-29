Entertainment One has picked up television rights to Peter Nichols’ best-selling novel The Rocks, with War & Peace helmer Tom Harper on board to direct. Laura Easton (House of Cards, Sex With Strangers) is attached to adapt the series.

Harper, one of the hottest directors coming out of the UK at the moment, will produce along with Josh Varney, Ben Pugh and Eleanor Moran of 42 while La La Land producer Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones will exec produce via their Automatik banner.

Set on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, The Rocks is a love story and a mystery, told in reverse. It begins in the present day with the death of an older married couple who fall from one of the island’s many cliffs after an argument. The story then rewinds through time following the intertwined lives of the duo and their families over the course of half a century.

“Dark, funny and romantic, with a unique narrative twist, The Rocks grabbed me from the first page,” said Harper. “I’m incredibly excited to bring this story to the screen and couldn’t ask for better collaborators than Laura, 42 and eOne.”

“Peter’s novel combines romance and intrigue with a breathtaking backdrop and story structure perfect for a riveting series,” said Pancho Mansfield, eOne Television President, Global Scripted Programming. “We are enthusiastic to launch our television relationship with Josh Varney, Ben Pugh and Fred Berger and the teams at Automatik and 42 with this bold series.”

The Rocks was published in 2015 by Heron Books in the UK and Riverhead Books, a division of Penguin Random House in the U.S. His other novels include A Voyage for Madmen and Evolution’s Captain.

The TV series is being developed in the UK and the U.S. and is being spearheaded by eOne’s Carolyn Newman and Polly Williams. eOne controls worldwide rights to the series.

Harper is repped by UTA and 42 and Easton is repped by Writ-Large and WME.