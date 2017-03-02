Various White House correspondents and producers tweeted today about a new espresso maker Tom Hanks sent to them. CNN White House producer Allie Malloy says it’s the third machine they have received from Hanks over the years. This machine was sent with a note saying:

To the White House Press Corps, Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice and the American Way. Especially for the Truth part.

White House correspondents have taken fire from Team Trump; President Donald Trump has called some of them “fake news” and the “enemy” of the American people.

The note that came with the espresso machine includes Bill Mauldin’s 1945 Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoon, contrasting the reality of war with the way it was being written about by the press.

Tom Hanks note to the WH press corps attached to the espresso machine he gifted. pic.twitter.com/JAZy8ghetc — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) March 2, 2017

BREAKING: White House press corps receives brand-new espresso machine from @tomhanks. Come for the coffee… stay for his note. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cirbLKHEt0 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 2, 2017