Timothy Hutton is set for a recurring guest star role in Amazon’s upcoming original series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, a Paramount Television co-production, stars John Krasinski as Jack Ryan. The series follows Ryan (Krasinski) as he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale. Hutton will play Singer, who serves as Deputy Director of Operations.

Peter Fonda, Kenny Wong, Mena Massoud and John Hoogenakker co-star.

Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, who wrote the pilot based on a story he and Cuse developed, will executive produce, along with Krasinski, Platinum Dunes’ Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, Andrew Form and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross, along with Mace Neufeld, Morten Tyldum and Daniel Sackheim. Lindsey Springer serves as co-executive producer.

Hutton can currently be seen on ABC’s American Crime, which returned for a third season on March 12 and will next star in the James Franco-directed film Long Home, opposite Franco, Josh Hartnett and Ashton Kutcher. He’s repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.