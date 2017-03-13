John Hoogenakker has booked a recurring role in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, from the Lost duo of co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and writer Graham Roland, Platinum Dunes, Skydance Media and Paramount TV. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero, starring John Krasinski and Abbie Cornish. It centers on Jack Ryan (Krasinski), an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. He uncovers a pattern in terrorist communications that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale. Hoogenakker will play Matice, a tough and salty American who works black ops for the CIA. At first skeptical of what appears to be a desk-jockey, he quickly develops a new respect for Jack Ryan after seeing him handle himself in the field. Hoogenakker recurs on Empire, Chicago Fire and Boss. He’s repped by Stewart Talent.

Antonio Magro has signed on as a recurring in TNT’s upcoming 10-episode straight-to-series psychological thriller The Alienist, a co-production of Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T. Based on the international best-selling novel by Caleb Carr, The Alienist is set during the Gilded Age of New York City in 1896, when a series of haunting, gruesome murders of boy prostitutes grips the city. Magro will play Paul Kelly, a well-spoken “gentlemen mob boss,” and founder of the notorious Five Points Gang. Magro has been seen in Blood Orange, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, in Julian Fellowes Titanic, which aired in both the UK and US, and on the West End in Ground Hog’s Day. He is repped by Waring and McKenna and Industry Entertainment.