NBC News’ Today won the February sweep in the news demo, marking its seventh consecutive sweep demo victory, and its 24th February sweep win. Today’s 1.653 million viewers in the 25-54 age bracket edged out ABC News’ Good Morning America’s 1.511M, and CBS This Morning’s 1.106M.

GMA took the February sweep in total viewers averaging 4.685 million viewers. That’s GMA’s fifth consecutive February win the 19th straight sweep win overall in total viewers. GMA bested Today (4.326M) with its largest advantage in six sweeps. CBS This Morning posted an average of 3.751M viewers.

ABC News noted it also won the evening news race in total viewers for the February sweep, marking the first time in 23 years it has won the ratings derby with both programs.