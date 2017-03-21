Washington’s National Theatre announced its upcoming season Tuesday morning, confirming the Broadway tryout of Mean Girls, adapted from the 2004 Paramount film by scripter Tina Fey, with a score by Emmy-winning composer Jeff Richmond (Fey’s husband) and lyricist Neil Benjamin. Aladdin‘s Casey Nicholaw again does double duty as director/choreographer. The musical is being produced by Lorne Michaels (his first time on Broadway with a big show; he previously backed gigs by Gilda Radner and Colin Quinn) with Main Stem veteran Stuart Thompson. A search is on for the lead played in the film by Lindsay Lohan, with a developmental workshop slated for next month in New York that only Russian intelligence will have access to.

The show will run October 31 through December 3 at the National, which is three blocks from the White House. Broadway details, including dates and venue, have not been announced. Mean Girls heads up a season at the storied theater that will include tours of The Piano Guys, Les Misérables, Something Rotten! (also staged by Nicholaw) and Waitress.

And here’s an interesting tidbit from the announcement: Part of the draw for subscribers is the offer of tickets to Hamilton, which is slated to run at the neighboring Kennedy Center in 2018 from June through September. National Theatre season packages start at $210. Adding in Hamilton to the package will bump the cost to $425. Translation: Base price of tickets for the Hamilton national tour will run you $210 – about $10 more than the (all-but-unobtainable) non-premium top price on Broadway.