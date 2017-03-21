Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner, Secrets & Lies) has been tapped to star in the first installment of Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, a 10-episode sci-fi anthology series from Ronald D. Moore, Michael Dinner, Bryan Cranston and Sony Pictures TV.

The show, based on short stories by the award-winning novelist, was commissioned by Channel 4 in the UK and picked up by Amazon for the U.S.

Spall will star in “The Commuter”, the first of 10 stand-alone episodes. He plays Ed Jacobson, an unassuming employee at a train station who is alarmed to discover that a number of daily commuters are taking the train to a town that shouldn’t exist. When he investigates for himself, he comes face to face with an alternate reality that forces him to confront his own struggles around his relationship with his wife Mary (Rebecca Manley) and his very troubled son Sam (Anthony Boyle). “The Commuter” is based on the short story of the same name by Philip K. Dick and is written by Jack Thorne (National Treasure, This is England, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). The episode is directed by Tom Harper (War & Peace, Peaky Blinders).

Also featured in “The Commuter” are Rudi Dharmalingham (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as fellow train station employee Bob Paine, Tuppence Middleton (War & Peace, Sense8) as the mysterious Linda, Anne Reid (Last Tango in Halifax) as Martine Jenkins, Ann Akin (Crackanory) as Dr. Simpson, as well as BAFTA nominee Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake), Tom Brooke, Nicole Agada, Marko Leht, Matthew Raymond and Naveed Khan.

Each episode of Electric Dreams will be a stand-alone based on Dick’s shorts stories as adapted by a writers room made up of British and American writers. Joining Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) and Dinner (Justified) as writers are Tony Grisoni (Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas), Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Matthew Graham (Doctor Who), David Farr (The Night Manager), Dee Rees (Bessie) and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim).

Moore and Maril Davis (Tall Ship Productions) and Michael Dinner (Rooney McP Productions) are executive producing alongside Bryan Cranston and James Degus (Moonshot Entertainment); Isa Dick Hackett, Kalen Egan and Christopher Tricarico (Electric Shepherd Productions), who also exec produce The Man in the High Castle; David Kanter and Matt DeRoss (Anonymous Content Entertainment); Lila Rawlings and Marigo Kehoe (Left Bank Pictures) and Kate DiMento.