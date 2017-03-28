EXCLUSIVE: After signing on for a recurring role in the Amazon TV series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Timothy Hutton now has joined Beautiful Boy, the Felix Van Groeningen-directed feature drama for Amazon Studios that stars Steve Carell, Maura Tierney, Timothee Chalamet and Amy Ryan.

The film tells a harrowing true story of addiction and recovery. It is based on the story of the accomplished journalist David Sheff, whose son, Nic, developed a devastating meth addiction. Van Groeningen and Luke Davies wrote the script, and Plan B’s Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner are producing. Carell plays the elder Sheff and Chalamet his son.

Hutton appears on ABC’s American Crime and next stars in the James Franco-helmed The Long Home, alongside Franco, Josh Hutcherson, Tim Blake Nelson and Josh Hartnett. WME and Untitled Entertainment rep Hutton.