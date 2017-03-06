Time travel was the hottest trend last development season, yielding three new series, NBC’s Timeless, ABC’s Time After Time and Fox’s Making History.

Timeless recently wrapped its 16-episode first season and is now on the bubble after well-received though modestly-rated run, averaging a 2.2 18-49 rating in Live+7. It was followed by drama Time After Time and comedy Making History, which both premiered last night.

ABC’s Time After Time, from Kevin Williamson based on the book and movie of the same name, could not get off the ground, launching with a 0.6 Live+same day rating in adults 18-49 for its two-hour premiere from 9-11 PM, likely the lowest ever premiere rating for an in-season broadcast drama series. It drew 2.5 million viewers.

Sunday 9-11 PM has emerged as another challenging time slot for ABC. The two series that aired in the period earlier this season, Secrets & Lies and Quantico, also logged L+SD demo ratings in the 0.6-0.7 range for most of their runs there. We will have to see if Time After Time will get significant DVR bumps the way Quantico does, but it is very hard for ratings to get to a reasonable level off such a small base.

Time After Time followed the return from hiatus of ABC’s veteran fairytale drama Once upon a Time (0.9 in 18-49), which came back on par with its last two episodes before the break, tying a series low. While Once will likely come ahead in L+7, it is jarring for the highest rated ABC series on Sunday night in L+SD to be a 27-year-old clip show of people falling down stairs. America’s Funniest Home Videos drew a 1.0 in the demo last night.

Fox

Launching to solid reviews, Fox’s new comedy Making History (0.9) did OK, not great sandwiched between the network’s flagship animated series The Simpsons (1.1) and Family Guy (1.2). The debut of the new live-action comedy was below the average in the time slot of Son Of Zorn, though up from the live-action/animated hybrid’s most recent airings.

NBC

NBC made a solid midseason Sunday lineup relaunch post Sunday Night Football led by Little Big Shots, which opened its second season with 11.7 million viewers and a 2.0 in 18-49 to top the night. The reality series hosted by Steve Harvey and produced by Ellen DeGeneres was on par with its freshman average and above the L+SD ratings for its final Season 1 episodes. It provided a strong lead-in for new drama Chicago Justice (1.4 in 18-49, 7.3 million viewers), which was off from its launch earlier in the week as part of a Chicago crossover (1.7, 8.7 million) but did OK in its time period debut, ranking No. 2 for the night in the demo airing against AMC juggernaut The Walking Dead. At 10 PM, the Jennifer Lopez starrer Shades of Blue opened its second season with a 1.0 in 18-49 and 5.2 viewers, off a fraction from the show’s Season 1 finale and average, tying its lowest 18-49 L+SD delivery.

At CBS, NCIS: LA (1.2, 9.3 million) ticked up in the demo with an episode dedicated to late star Miguel Ferrer, whose character took a final bow, while Madam Secretary (0.8, 7.4 million) and Elementary (0.6, 4.3 million) each dipped in the demo, logging series lows in total viewers.

CBS still was able to edge NBC in total viewers for the night (7.9 million vs. 7.6 million),while NBC was tops in 18-49 (1.3).