EXCLUSIVE: Tim Roth, Nick Nolte, and Luis Guzmán have been tapped to star in Darius Films’ forthcoming drama The Padre, with Jonathan Sobol directing from a script by Stephen Kunc. Colombian actress Valeria Henriquez is also set to co-star in the film, which is currently shooting in Bogota, Colombia.

It tells the story of The Padre (Roth), a small time con man on the run from his dogged pursuers, US Court Justice Nemes (Nolte) and local police officer Gaspar (Guzmán). When The Padre is caught mid-con, he flees the scene in a stolen car, unaware that a precocious 16-year-old girl, Lena (Henriquez), is stowing away in the back seat. After she blackmails him into letting her join his journey, the duo plan their biggest heist yet, not always aware of the dangers of working with each other and the law closing in on them.

Darius’ Nicholas Tabarrok will produce with Jeff Sackman and Berry Meyerowitz serving as exec producers. Tajj Media will distribute the film in Canada and handle international sales.

Roth, whose has appeared in many of Quentin Tarantino’s films including Pulp Fiction and The Hateful Eight, is repped by CAA along with Nolte, who currently stars as the titular character in the Epix comedy series Graves. Repped by Gersh, Guzmán is a regular on the CBS medical drama Code Black.