The Mentalist alum Tim Kang is set for series-regular role opposite Meaghan Rath and Laverne Cox in The Trustee, ABC’s comedic one-hour pilot from The Smurfs writers Jay Scherick and David Ronn, Warner Bros TV and Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s studio-based Brownstone Productions. Written by Scherick and Ronn and directed by Michael Engler, The Trustee is described as a fun, female buddy-cop comedy about Eliza Radley (Rath), a driven but stubborn detective who finds unlikely help from her precinct’s trustee, Amanda Jones (Cox) a larger-than-life ex-con finishing out her prison sentence doing menial tasks for the police department. Kang will play the agreeable Detective Wu. He and his partner, Detective Martinez, are assigned to a case that puts them into conflict with Detective Radley. The role reunites Kang with The Mentalist producer WBTV. Kang co-starred as Kimball Cho on the series for all seven seasons. He next will be seen in Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, indie Traces and an episode of NBC’s Chicago Justice. He’s repped by Bold Management, SDB Partners and Stone Genow.

Michael Rady (UnReal) has landed a series-regular role in to The Get, CBS’ drama pilot from 11.22.63 developer/showrunner Bridget Carpenter. Written/executive produced by Friday Night Lights alumna and playwright Carpenter, The Get centers on a team of tireless Internet journalists who pursue and expose stories of injustice using their unconventional investigative techniques in today’s anything-goes world of reporting. Rady will play Tom, a rough-and-tumble embedded-journalist type who’s most at home out in the field. Tom is a senior producer for The Get Media. Rady’s recent TV credits include UnReal and Jane the Virgin. He’s repped by Gersh and Authentic.

