Former White Collar star Tim DeKay and Happy Endings alum Zachary Knighton are set as male leads opposite Lauren Graham on Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot Linda From HR.

Written by Geoff Barbanell and Itai Grunfeld and directed by Marc Buckland, Linda From HR centers on the eponymous heroine, Linda Plugh (Graham). All it takes is one bad decision to throw Linda from HR’s monotonous, unfulfilled life into an exciting but dangerous tailspin of balancing work life, home life and a secret that could unravel everything.

DeKay will play Linda’s (Graham) husband Dan Plugh, an average guy that can’t help but win people over. Knight will portray Alan, an accountant on a work trip who has been enjoying spending lunches with Linda and who is hiding a secret.

Linda From HR comes from Tracy Katsky’s Kat Co., under the company’s production partnership with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, and 20th TV. Barbanell and Grunfeld executive produce with Kaplan, Katsky and Dana Honor.

DeKay starred as Peter Burke on all six seasons of USA’s White Collar and more recently co-starred on the Fox/20th TV drama series Second Chance and did an arc on the Fox/WBTV’s Lucifer. He will be seen in the upcoming third season of ABC’s American Crime. DeKay is repped by Paradigm, Lonestar Entertainment and attorney David Matlof.

Knighton played Dave Rose on ABC’s Happy Endings and most recently guest-starred on The Good Fight and Fresh Off The Boat. He’s repped by UTA, 3 Arts and attorney James Adams.