Tim Allen stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday night, where he shared his experience about going to Donald Trump’s inauguration and how being a conservative in Hollywood is like living in 1930s Germany.

“I was invited, we did a VIP thing for the vets, and went to a veterans ball, so I went to go see Democrats and Republicans,” the Last Man Standing actor said. “Yeah I went to the inauguration.”

“I’m not attacking you,” laughed Jimmy Kimmel, after Allen turned defensive.

“You’ve gotta be real careful around here,” Allen replied. “You get beat up if don’t believe what everybody believes. This is like ’30s Germany. I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group, ‘You know what we believe is right,’ I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.’ I’m a comedian, I like going on both sides.”

Allen, who’s previously spoken out about Hollywood being “hypocritical,” told Megyn Kelly on Fox News last year that he finds it “odd” that Hollywood didn’t like Trump because he was a bully. “But if you had any kind of inkling that you were for Trump, you got bullied,” he explained.

During his interview with Kimmel, Allen also discussed how people should be paranoid about our privacy being compromised by the government and other major companies.

“If a government drove by with a gray sedan with a camera on it, you’d be rioting and going to Washington,” he explained. “But if it’s white, with emojis and Google on it, ‘Yay,’ you’re waving at it. They’re taking pictures of your house!”

