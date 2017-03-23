EXCLUSIVE: Tika Sumpter, who starred as former first lady Michelle Obama in Southside With You, has been cast in David Lowery’s The Old Man And The Gun, co-starring opposite Casey Affleck, Danny Glover, Sissy Spacek and Robert Redford, who is also attached to produce.

Based on a 2003 New Yorker article by David Grann, the pic follows Forrest Tucker (Redford), an outlaw with 18 successful prison breaks and a lifetime of bank robberies to his name. Affleck plays a detective who becomes captivated with Forrest’s commitment to his craft and a woman who loves him in spite of his chosen profession. Sumpter will play Affleck’s wife.

Condé Nast’s Jeremy Steckler and Dawn Ostroff are also producing.

Sumpter currently co-stars in Universal’s Ride Along franchise with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart and in OWN’s soap series The Haves And The Haves Nots. She’s repped by WME, Brookside Artist Management and Franklin Weinrib.