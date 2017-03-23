Exactly what can one say on a billboard? A lot less than can be said in a redband trailer, apparently. Here’s the first extended look at Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy with a title to kill for — or, judging by the punches tossed, kill over. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri stars Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell in the tale of a woman whose daughter is murdered and whose frustration with local police boils over when the crime remains unsolved after several months.

The pic from writer-director McDonagh (In Bruges) centers on Mildred Hayes (McDormand), who makes a bold move months after her daughter’s death: She posts a trio of outdoor signs with a controversial messages alongside the road that leads into her small Southern town. Her target is William Willoughby (Harrelson), the revered local police chief.

“It seems to me,” Mildred tells a TV reporter, “the police department is too busy torturing black folks to solve actual crimes.”

When Willoughby’s No. 2 Officer Dixon (Rockwell) — an immature mama’s boy with a penchant for violence — gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing’s law enforcement is exacerbated. John Hawkes, Peter Dinklage, Abbie Cornish and Caleb Landry Jones co-star.

Watch the NSFW trailer above — beware the rapid-fire cussin’ a few seconds in — and let us know what you think. Meanwhile, here’s the motion poster released Tuesday: