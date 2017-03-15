Let’s just call it the best of times and the worst of times for NBC tonight as Rachel Maddow is about to go live at 9 PM ET with revelations of President Donald Trump’s tax returns at the exact same time the season finale of This Is Us is about to air.

Less than a hour ago, the MSNBC host announced on social media that her recently ratings bursting show had gotten their hands on the much desired info on the former member of the NBC family. As the spotlight and undoubtedly more than a few viewers swung over to what MSNBC would have and what it would look like, the highly anticipated Season 1 ender of the Dan Fogelman drama suddenly seemed to dim:

Even when Maddows lowered the wattage a bit with the added tweet that it is the ex-Celebrity Apprentice‘s 2005 tax returns she will be put out for show.

What we’ve got is from 2005… the President’s 1040 form… details to come tonight 9PM ET, MSNBC. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 15, 2017

Contacted by Deadline, NBC said they had no comment on the apparent audience cannibalization. And, in this age of multi-platform TV, maybe viewers will make the best of both worlds by watching one and DVRing or following another in a non-liner fashion

Still, as the big breakout show of the 2016/2017 season, tonight’s This Is Us ‘Moonshadow’ episode had conclusions and cliffhanger written all over it – but the drama now may end up on the other Comcast-owned channel.