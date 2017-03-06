‘This Is Us’: Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger Named Co-Showrunners In New 20th TV Deal, ‘HIMYM’ Spinoff On Hold

This Is Us co-executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have closed a new overall deal with the studio behind the breakout NBC drama series, 20th Century Fox TV.

Under the pact, the duo is being promoted to executive producers and co-showrunners alongside This Is Us creator/executive producer Dan Fogelman. The freshman family drama, whose season finale airs on March 14, already has been renewed for a second and a third season. Don Todd, who served as co-showrunner alongside Fogelman on Season 1, will be leaving the series.

This development season, Aptaker and Berger were recruited by 20th TV to develop and write How I Met Your Father, a new take on a spinoff from How I Met Your Mother from a female point of view. The two worked on a spec script but, in light of their increased responsibilities on This Is Us, the highest-rated new series of the season, that project is moving to the back burner.

Comedy writer-producers Aptaker and Berger emerged as key writer-producers on This Is Us in Season 1, penning multiple episodes, including the Thanksgiving one and the upcoming season finale, which they co-wrote with Fogelman. They also shared in the show’s WGA Award New Series nomination.