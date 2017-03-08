Heading into its Season 1 finale next week, the penultimate episode of NBC’s breakout This Is Us drew a 2.9 Live+Same Day rating in adults 18-49 and 11 million viewers to set a series record in total viewers and a 9 PM time slot demo high, trailing only the 3.0 for the special January 10 telecast at 10 PM that followed President Obama’s farewell address. That was up 16% in the demo and 18% in total viewers from the show’s previous original two weeks ago.

This Is Us, which topped its time slot competitor, an original Bull (10.3 million), head to head for the first time in total viewers, posted NBC’s best in-season scripted Tuesday 9 PM hour in 18-49 and total viewers in 10 years. It was the top program on the night in 18-49 for 15th straight time, again building on its The Voice demo lead-in (2.6 in 18-49, even, 11.5 million).

NBC

NBC continues to blanket the schedule with new legal drama Chicago Justice, which aired a third original episode in six days behind This Is Us for extra sampling. The latest Chicago offshoot drew a 1.3 in 18-49 and 6.2 million viewers, off from 1.7 and 8.7 million for the series premiere on Wednesday and 1.4 and 7.2 million for the second episode on Sunday. There could be a downward adjustment in the finals because of a minute-long This Is Us overrun (and/or upward adjustment for the freshman family drama.) Chicago Justice still won the 10 PM hour handily in the demo, helping seal another Tuesday demo victory for NBC.

Related‘This Is Us’: Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger Named Co-Showrunners In New 20th TV Deal, ‘HIMYM’ Spinoff On Hold

CBS took second for the night in 18-49 and first in total viewers with NCIS (1.6 in 18-49, 14.1 million), once again the most watched program of the night, Bull (1.3, 10.3 milling) and NCIS: New Orleans (1.1, 8.9 milling) all holding steady in the demo and slipping a tad in viewers (for NCIS and Bull that was tying L+SD demo lows and setting new total viewership lows).

At ABC, The Middle (1.4 in 18-49) was off by a tenth, American Housewife (1.4) and Fresh Off the Boat (1.1) held steady, and The Real O’Neals (0.9) slipped a tenth from their previous airings.

Fox’s Bones (0.57) was steady. The CW’s The Flash (0.9) slipped by 0.2 from last week to tie a series low. Legends of Tomorrow (0.5) dipped a tenth.