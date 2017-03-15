EXCLUSIVE: After an inaugural season that has seen big numbers for This Is Us week after week, last night’s highly anticipated and well-hyped finale of the NBC drama was expected to score in the ratings. And, unlike the past three days of a data drought from Nielsen, we might actually discover today how the Dan Fogelman created show as well as everything else on primetime did – maybe.

“An update will be provided by 12:00noon ETZ today (Wednesday March 15th),” said Nielsen in an email early this morning to its network clients. A status report on Fast Affiliates and Fasties data for Sunday March 12th, Monday March 13th and Tuesday March 14th” will be among the info that Nielsen promises it will be sharing with that update.

“Why can’t they be more transparent and tell us when we will really know what the numbers are?” one annoyed Big 4 exec said to Deadline this morning. “Information from Nielsen has been coming in dribs and drabs ever since this started on the weekend, and that’s not confidence inspiring,” he added.

Four days after a power outage at the company’s primary domestic facility in Oldsmar, FL, unplugged the collection of what adults 18-49 have been watching on the Big 4, the CW and cable, there is already some movement. “Data for Saturday March 11th is targeted for release at 10:00am ETZ,” Nielsen also said today. And Big 4 sources confirm to me that they now have the numbers for Saturday night

Still, while primetime fast affiliates for Saturday are in the hands of the still frustrated nets now, there are currently no numbers for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, nor Sunday or Monday evening – which included big shows like AMC’s The Walking Dead, NBC’s The Voice and ABC’s Season 21 finale of The Bachelor.

This is where things stand for last night’s This Is Us and everyone else.

We’ll update with more info and maybe even some actual ratings as we learn more.

