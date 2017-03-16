Now that the data drought from Nielsen is nearing an end and Monday and Tuesday primetime ratings are in, the Big 4 can start to put their party hats on – though some more than others.

Leading the parade of results, NBC’s This Is Us (3.4/11) saw its March 14 Season 1 finale hit new highs for the breakout show. Among adults 18-49, the Dan Fogelman-created tearjerker was up 13% over its March 6 show to shatter that previous high. In the viewership category, the twisting-and-turning This Is Us season ender rose 15% over the week before to snag an audience of 12.84 million.

With the best numbers the Comcast-owned net has had for an in-season scripted program since May 2009 in the demo and April 2008 in total viewers, those numbers make This Is Us easily the top-rated show of the night. Along with a down by a tenth The Voice (2.5/9) also helped give NBC a demo win for the night with a 2.4/3 rating. Not a lot of that came from the debut of comedy Trial & Error which got a 1.4/5 and a 1/0/4 in its 10 PM and 10:30 PM slots.

Related‘This Is Us’ Season Finale: Cast & EPs Talk Jack’s Fate, Randall’s Future & More

The most watched show of Tuesday night was CBS’ NCIS (1.5/6), with its staggering 14.16 million viewers. Hence, the House of Moonves won March 14 in that category with a total of 11.67 million tuning for a lineup that included spinoff NCIS: New Orleans (1.2/4) from 9-11 PM.

Jumping back to March 13, love was in the air for ABC but not as intoxicating as before. The Season 21 finale of The Bachelor (2.7/9) saw Nick Viall find love and the Disney-owned net win the night among 18-49s with a 2.6/7 rating. However, while up 23% from the previous week’s show, the latest season ender of the romance reality show dipped 7% in the demo from its Season 20 finale of March 14 last year. Lead-out The Bachelor: After The Final Rose (2.4/8) also saw a decline, down 8% from last year.

No official word yet on when we’ll see Wednesday night’s ratings but, even at the rate Nielsen is moving data through the pipeline now, I hear it won’t be until tomorrow morning at the earliest.