Chrissy Metz, one of the stars of NBC’s breakout hit This Is Us, has signed with CAA.

Metz, who previously was with Pantheon, got her big break when she was cast in This Is Us as Kate, one of the Big Three siblings, who had been struggling with her weight and her identity. The role has made Metz a star and landed her a Golden Globe nomination. The acclaimed family drama, which just wrapped its first season, has already been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3.

Before This Is Us, Metz did an arc on FX’s American Horror Story: Freak Show and had guest-starring stints on My Name is Earl and Entourage. She is managed by Lena Roklin at Luber Roklin Entertainment and also repped by attorney Neil Meyer at Meyer & Downs.

