Chrissy Metz, one of the stars of NBC’s breakout hit This Is Us, has signed with CAA.
Metz, who previously was with Pantheon, got her big break when she was cast in This Is Us as Kate, one of the Big Three siblings, who had been struggling with her weight and her identity. The role has made Metz a star and landed her a Golden Globe nomination. The acclaimed family drama, which just wrapped its first season, has already been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3.
Before This Is Us, Metz did an arc on FX’s American Horror Story: Freak Show and had guest-starring stints on My Name is Earl and Entourage. She is managed by Lena Roklin at Luber Roklin Entertainment and also repped by attorney Neil Meyer at Meyer & Downs.
CONGRATULATIONS CHRISSY!!!! You are SO beautiful!
Always a bit of a shame to see actors leave the place that made them famous for one of the big houses. I don’t fault them for it – I understand that it’s inevitable, as the big places can service a growing career in ways the little boutiques never could. I just feel bad for the agents that built her.
She built her herself. And she continuing to build.
I assume that Chrissy has already scored her biggest role in her career.
Dave, I agree and was thinking the same thing when I saw the post. I don’t know the ins and outs of the business, but I always wonder what the benefit is to switch, and wouldn’t those who want to hire her find her wherever she was?